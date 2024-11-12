Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8770; (P) 0.8790; (R1) 0.8790; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Current rally from 0.8374 is in progress for 61.8% retracement of 0.9223 to 0.8374 at 0.8899. Sustained trading above there will pave the way towards 0.9223 high. On the downside, below 0.8773 support will turn intraday bias neutral again and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern. Rise from 0.8374 is seen as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.