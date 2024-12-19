Thu, Dec 19, 2024 @ 10:08 GMT
USD/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8946; (P) 0.8983; (R1) 0.9049; More

USD/CHF’s rally resumed after brief consolidations and intraday bias is back on the upside. Current rise from 08374 should target 61.8% projection of 0.8374 to 0.8956 from 0.8735 at 0.9095 next. On the downside, below 0.8916 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first. But outlook will stays bullish as long as 0.8735 support holds.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.

