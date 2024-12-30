Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8995; (P) 0.9011; (R1) 0.9038; More…

Intraday bias in USD/CHF is back on the upside with breach of 0.9020 temporary top. Rise from 0.8374 is resuming for 61.8% projection of 0.8374 to 0.8956 from 0.8735 at 0.9095. On the downside, below 0.8983 minor support will turn bias neutral and bring consolidations again first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.8332 (2023 low) are currently seen as a medium term corrective pattern, with rise from 0.8374 as the third leg. Overall outlook will continue to stay bearish as long as 0.9223 resistance holds. Break of 0.8332 low is in favor at a later stage when the consolidation completes.