Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8192; (P) 0.8232; (R1) 0.8278;

USD/CHF’s breach of 0.8333 suggests that rebound from 0.8038 is resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.8038 at 0.8482. But strong resistance should be seen there to limit upside. On the downside, firm break of 0.8184 support will argue that the corrective rise has completed, and bring retest of 0.8038.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8750) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.