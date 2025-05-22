Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8211; (P) 0.8251; (R1) 0.8251; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside at this point. Break of 0.8184 support will solidify the case that correction from 0.8038 has completed at 0.8475. Further break of 0.8038 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 0.9200 to 0.8038 from 0.8475 at 0.7757 next. On the upside, above 0.8347 minor resistance will delay the bearish case and turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, long term down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress and met 61.8% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.8079 already. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 55 W EMA (now at 0.8765) holds. Sustained break of 0.8079 will target 100% projection at 0.7382.