Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7951; (P) 0.7987; (R1) 0.8012; More….

Intraday bias in USD/CHF remains on the downside for the moment. Firm break of 0.7860 support will argue that larger down trend is ready to resume through 0.7828 low. Next target will be 0.7382 projection level. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 55 4H EMA (now at 0.7978) holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.7828 are seen as a correction. Larger down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Break of 0.7828 will target 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8332 support turned resistance holds (2023 low).