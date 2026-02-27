Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7716; (P) 0.7735; (R1) 0.7759; More….

USD/CHF falls notably today but remains bounded in established range. Intraday bias remains neutral for now. In case of another rise, upside should be limited by 55 D EMA (now at 0.7824) to complete the pattern. On the downside, below 0.7627 will bring retest of 0.7603. Firm break there will resume larger down trend, and target 0.7382 projection level next. However, sustained break of 55 D EMA will indicate that a larger scale corrective bounce in underway and target 0.8039 resistance next.

In the bigger picture, down trend from 1.0342 (2017 high) is still in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0146 (2022 high) to 0.8332 from 0.9200 at 0.7382. In any case, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.8123 resistance holds.