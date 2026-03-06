Fri, Mar 06, 2026 16:19 GMT
    USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

    Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7781; (P) 0.7810; (R1) 0.7838; More….

    USD/CHF is still extending consolidations below 0.7877 and intraday bias stays neutral. Further rise is expected as long as 0.7671 support holds. Rebound from 0.7603 is seen as correcting the whole fall from 0.9022. Above 0.76877 will target 0.8039 resistance next.

    In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom could be in place at 0.7603 on bullish convergence condition in D MACD, Firm break of 0.8039 resistance will argue that it’s at least correcting the down trend from 0.9002. Stronger rebound would then be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9200 to 0.7603 at 0.8213.

    ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for two decades. We started providing only a daily and a mid-day report, now known as Action Insights. Gradually, we added a lot more in-house contents to the site. Technical Outlook section was expanded to cover more pairs. In addition to that, Top Movers, Heat Map, Pivot Point Charts and Pivot Meters, Action Bias and Volatility Charts, are tools used by traders from all over the world.

