Daily Pivots: (S1) 103.11; (P) 104.51; (R1) 107.01; More..

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook as we’d still expect strong resistance around 38.2% retracement of 112.22 to 101.18 at 105.39 to complete the corrective recovery from 101.18. Break of 103.22 minor support will turn bias to the downside for retesting 101.18. Nevertheless, firm break of 105.39 will bring stronger rebound to 61.8% retracement at 108.00.

In the bigger picture, fall from 118.65 (Dec 2016) is still in progress. It’s seen as part of a larger consolidative pattern from 125.85 (2015 high). Such decline could could extend through 98.97 (2016 low). For now, risk will remain on the downside as long as 112.22 resistance holds, even in case of rebound.