Daily Pivots: (S1) 106.50; (P) 106.92; (R1) 107.28; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current fall from 111.71 should target 100% projection of 111.71 to 106.91 from 109.38 at 104.58 next. Momentum of the current decline and reaction from 104.58 should reveal whether USD/JPY is resuming larger down trend. On the upside, break of 108.04 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, further fall will remain in favor even in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, at this point, whole decline from 118.65 (Dec 2016) continues to display a corrective look, with well channeling. There is no clear sign of completion yet. Break of 101.18 will target 98.97 (2016 low). Meanwhile, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the decline and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.