Daily Pivots: (S1) 107.31; (P) 107.70; (R1) 108.10; More..

Further rise is expected in USD/JPY as long as 1.06.74 minor support holds. We’re holding on to the view that corrective fall from 111.71 has completed at 105.98. Next target is 109.38 resistance. However, break of 106.74 minor support will dampen the bullish view and turn bias back to the downside.

In the bigger picture, at this point, whole decline from 118.65 (Dec 2016) continues to display a corrective look, with well channeling. There is no clear sign of completion yet. Break of 101.18 will target 98.97 (2016 low). Meanwhile, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the decline and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.