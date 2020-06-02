Daily Pivots: (S1) 107.35; (P) 107.61; (R1) 107.83; More..

USD/JPY’s rise from 105.98 resumed by breaking 108.08 resistance. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 109.38 resistance first. Corrective fall from 111.71 should have completed at 105.98 already. Break of 109.38 will target a test on 111.71 high. On the downside, break of 107.08 support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 105.98 low instead.

In the bigger picture, at this point, whole decline from 118.65 (Dec 2016) continues to display a corrective look, with well channeling. There is no clear sign of completion yet. Break of 101.18 will target 98.97 (2016 low). Meanwhile, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the decline and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.