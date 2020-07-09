Daily Pivots: (S1) 107.06; (P) 107.39; (R1) 107.57; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral first and consolidation from 108.16 might extend lower. But as long as 106.79 support holds, further rise expected. On the upside, break of 108.16 will resume the rebound from 106.07 to 109.85 resistance next. Break will argue that larger rebound from 101.18 might be resuming to 112.22 key resistance. On the downside, below 106.79 minor support will dampen the bullish case and turn bias back to the downside for 106.07 instead.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.