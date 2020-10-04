USD/JPY edged higher to 105.80 last week but retreat sharply since then. Though, downside is held above 104.92 minor support. Initial bias is neutral this week first. on the upside, break of 105.80 will resume the rebound from 104.00 to 106.94 resistance next. on the downside, break of 104.92 will suggest completion of rebound from 104.00. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for retesting this low.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 resistance should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.

In the long term picture, the rise from 75.56 (2011 low) long term bottom to 125.85 (2015 high) is viewed as an impulsive move, no change in this view. Price actions from 125.85 are seen as a corrective move which could still extend. In case of deeper fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 75.56 to 125.85 at 94.77. Up trend from 75.56 is expected to resume at a later stage for above 135.20/147.68 resistance zone.