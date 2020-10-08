Daily Pivots: (S1) 105.68; (P) 105.90; (R1) 106.19; More...

USD/JPY’s rebound from 104.00 is still in progress. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 106.94 resistance. Current development argues that down trend from 111.71 has completed on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. On the upside, break of 106.94 resistance will confirm and turn outlook bullish. On downside, break of 104.94 support is needed to indicate completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rise will remain mildly in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. However, sustained break of 112.22 resistance should confirm completion of the down trend and turn outlook bullish for 118.65 and above.