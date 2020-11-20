Daily Pivots: (S1) 103.57; (P) 103.90; (R1) 104.07; More...

No change in USD/JPY’s outlook and further fall is expected with 104.56 minor resistance intact, to retest 103.17 low. Decisive break there will resume larger decline from 111.71. However, break of 104.56 will turn bias back to the upside for 105.67 resistance instead.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. On the upside, break of 106.10 resistance is needed to be the first signal of medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.