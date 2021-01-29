<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 104.06; (P) 104.26; (R1) 104.45; More..

USD/JPY’s break of 104.39 resistance suggests resumption rise from 102.58 short term bottom. More importantly, current development argues that whole down trend from 111.71 has completed, on bullish convergence condition in daily MACD. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 111.71 to 102.58 at 106.06. On the downside, however, break of 103.92 minor support will dampen this bullish view and turn bias neutral again.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016). Hence, there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. The down trend could still extend through 101.18 low. On the upside, break of 105.67 resistance is needed to be the first signal of medium term reversal. Otherwise, outlook will remain bearish.