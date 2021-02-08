Mon, Feb 08, 2021 @ 06:42 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 105.23; (P) 105.50; (R1) 105.66; More..

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for some consolidations first. Downside of retreat should be contained above 104.39 resistance turned support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 105.76 will resume the rebound from 102.58, for 38.2% retracement of 111.71 to 102.58 at 106.06.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016), and there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. Though, sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 105.90) will be the first sign of reversal and turn focus to channel resistance (now at 1110.31).

