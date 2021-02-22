Tue, Feb 23, 2021 @ 03:38 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 105.19; (P) 105.47; (R1) 105.69; More..

USD/JPY is staying in consolidation from 106.21 and intraday bias remains neutral at this point. Further rise is expected as long as 140.40 support holds. Rise from 102.58 is seen as at least correcting the down trend from 111.71 to 102.58, with prospect of being an up trend of its own. On the upside, sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 111.71 to 102.58 will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 108.22.

In the bigger picture, USD/JPY is still staying in long term falling channel that started back in 118.65 (Dec. 2016), and there is no clear indication of trend reversal yet. Though, sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 105.84) will be the first sign of reversal and turn focus to channel resistance (now at 110.15).

