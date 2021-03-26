<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 108.87; (P) 109.05; (R1) 109.38; More..

USD/JPY’s rise from 102.58 resumes by breaking through 109.35 today, and hits as high as 109.81 so far. Intraday bias is back on long term channel resistance at 110.00. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 111.71 resistance next. On the downside, break of 108.40 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, focus is now back on long term channel resistance (now at 110.00). Sustained break there will indicate that the down trend from 118.65 (Dec 2016) has completed. Further break of 112.22 resistance will confirm this bullish case and target 118.65 next. However, rejection by the channel resistance will keep medium term outlook bearish.