<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 108.75; (P) 108.93; (R1) 109.10; More…

USD/JPY’s corrective fall from 110.95 is still in progress. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 108.40 support and possibly below. Still, we’d expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 110.95 at 107.75 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 109.95 will bring retest of 110.95 high.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the corrective down trend from 118.65 (Dec 2016) has completed at 101.18. Firm break of 112.22 resistance should confirms this bullish case. A medium term up trend could then has started for 100% projection of 101.18 to 111.71 from 102.58 at 113.11 and then 161.8% projection at 119.61. However, rejection by 111.71, followed by sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 107.74), will dampen the bullish view and keep medium term outlook neutral first.