Daily Pivots: (S1) 107.52; (P) 107.84; (R1) 108.19; More…

USD/JPY is losing some downside momentum as seen in 4 hour MACD. But further fall is expected as long as 108.53 minor resistance hold. Decline from 110.95 should target 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 110.95 at 105.77. On the upside, though, break of 108.53 will indicate short term bottoming. Intraday bias will be back to the upside for 108.99/109.95 resistance zone.

In the bigger picture, rise from 102.58 might have completed at 110.95, as the third leg of the pattern from 101.18 low. Medium term outlook is neutral first, as the pair could have turned into sideway trading between 101.18/111.71. We’d look at the structure and momentum of the fall from 110.95 to gauge the chance of upside breakout at a later stage.