USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY rose to 110.32 last week but dropped sharply since then. Initial bias remains neutral this week first, with immediate focus on 109.32 support. Break there will argue that choppy rebound from 107.47 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 108.55 support, and then 107.47. On the upside, above 110.32 will resume the rebound to retest 110.95 high instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. Though, as notable support was seen from 55 day EMA, rise from 102.58 is mildly in favor to extend higher. Decisive break of 111.71/112.22 resistance will suggest medium term bullish reversal. Rise from 101.18 could then target 118.65 resistance (Dec 2016) and above.

In the long term picture, the rise from 75.56 (2011 low) long term bottom to 125.85 (2015 high) is viewed as an impulsive move, no change in this view. Price actions from 125.85 are seen as a corrective pattern which could still extend. In case of deeper fall, downside should be contained by 61.8% retracement of 75.56 to 125.85 at 94.77. Up trend from 75.56 is expected to resume at a later stage for above 135.20/147.68 resistance zone.