Daily Pivots: (S1) 110.23; (P) 110.41; (R1) 110.73; More…

Break of 110.00 minor support suggests that USD/JPY’s recovery from 109.05 has completed at 110.58. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 109.05 support first. Break there will resume the fall from 111.65 to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 111.65 at 108.18. On the upside, above 110.58 will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 111.65 resistance.

In the bigger picture, medium term outlook is staying neutral with 111.71 resistance intact. The pattern from 101.18 could still extend with another falling leg. Sustained trading below 55 day EMA will bring deeper fall to 107.47 support and below. For now, outlook won’t turn bullish as long as 111.71 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.