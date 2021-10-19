<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.08; (P) 114.26; (R1) 114.51; More…

With 113.20 minor support intact, further rise is still in favor in USD/JPY. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 102.58 to 111.65 from 109.11 at 114.71 will pave the way to 100% projection at 118.18 next. On the downside, break of 113.20 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back first.

In the bigger picture, corrective decline from 118.65 (2016 high) should have completed at 101.18 already. Rise from the 102.58 is seen as the third leg of the up trend from 101.18. Next target is 114.54 resistance and then 118.65 high. This will now be the preferred case as long as 109.11 support hold, even in case of deep pull back.