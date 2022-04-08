<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 123.63; (P) 123.81; (R1) 124.16; More…

USD/JPY’s rebound from 121.27 extends higher today but stays below 125.09 high. Intraday bias remains neutral first. Outlook stays bullish with 121.17 support intact and further rise is expected. On the upside, break of 125.09 will target 125.85 long term resistance. Firm break pave the way to 130.04 long term projection level. However, break of 121.17 will turn bias back to the downside for deeper pull back.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 98.97 (2016 low) in in progress for retesting 125.85 (2015 high). Sustained break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. This will now remain the favored case as long as 116.34 resistance turned support holds.