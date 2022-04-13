<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 124.86; (P) 125.31; (R1) 125.85; More…

USD/JPY’s rally resumed after brief retreat and intraday bias is back on the upside. Focus stays on 125.85 long term resistance. Sustained break there will carry larger bullish implication and target 130.04 long term projection level next. On the downside, break of 124.75 minor support will turn bias to the downside for pull back to 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 123.99) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 98.97 (2016 low) is in progress for retesting 125.85 (2015 high). Sustained break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. This will now remain the favored case as long as 116.34 resistance turned support holds.