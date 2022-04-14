Thu, Apr 14, 2022 @ 15:14 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 125.23; (P) 125.78; (R1) 126.20; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment but further rise is expected with 124.75 support holds. On the upside, sustained break of 125.85 will carry larger bullish implication and target 130.04 long term projection level next. On the downside, break of 124.75 minor support will turn bias to the downside for pull back to 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 124.28) and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 98.97 (2016 low) is in progress for retesting 125.85 (2015 high). Sustained break there will confirm long term up trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04. This will now remain the favored case as long as 116.34 resistance turned support holds.

