Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.35; (P) 130.08; (R1) 130.71; More…

USD/JPY’s break of 128.61 support confirms that a short term top is at least formed at 131.34. Intraday bias is back on the downside to 125.09 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 114.40 to 131.34 at 124.86), as correction to rise from 114.40. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 131.34 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend form 75.56 (2011 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04 will pave the way to 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.