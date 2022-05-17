Daily Pivots: (S1) 128.68; (P) 129.15; (R1) 129.59; More…
Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as consolidation from 131.34 extends. Another fall fall but ruled out and below 127.51 will target 125.09 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 114.40 to 131.34 at 124.86). On the upside, firm break of 131.34 will resume larger up trend.
In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend form 75.56 (2011 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04 will pave the way to 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.