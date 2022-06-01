<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.04; (P) 127.43; (R1) 128.00; More…

Focus remains on 129.77 resistance in USD/JPY. Break there should confirm that pull back from 131.34 has completed at 126.35. Larger up trend should be resuming. Further break of 131.34 high will confirm this bullish case. Meanwhile, even if the correction from 131.34 is to extend, downside should be contained by 125.09 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 114.40 to 131.34 at 124.86) to bring rebound.

In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend form 75.56 (2011 low). Sustained trading above 61.8% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 130.04 will pave the way to 100% projection at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, this will remain the favored case as long as 121.27 support holds.