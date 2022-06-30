<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 135.93; (P) 136.46; (R1) 137.14; More…

Further rise is expected in USD/JPY with 134.25 support intact. Current up trend would target 100% projection of 114.40 to 131.34 from 126.35 at 143.29. However, break of 134.25 will turn bias back to the downside for 131.48 support instead.

In the bigger picture, current rally is seen as part of the long term up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Next target is 100% projection of 75.56 (2011 low) to 125.85 (2015 high) from 98.97 at 149.26, which is close to 147.68 (1998 high). This will remain the favored case as long as 126.35 support holds.