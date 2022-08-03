<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 131.33; (P) 132.25; (R1) 134.10; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral first with current recovery. Some consolidations could be seen above 130.38 temporary low. On the downside, below 130.38 will resume the fall from 139.37, as a correction to medium term uptrend, towards 126.35 support. Strong support is expected above there, at least on first attempt, to bring rebound. On the upside, firm break of 134.58 will turn bias to the upside for stronger rally to retest 139.37 high.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 139.37, on bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. Fall from there could be correcting whole up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, outlook will stays bullish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 121.84) holds. Long term up trend is expected to resume through 139.37 at a later stage, after the correction finishes.