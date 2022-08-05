<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.31; (P) 133.37; (R1) 133.97; More…

USD/JPY’s rebound from 130.38 resumes after brief retreat. Break of 134.58 resistance suggests that correction from 139.37 has completed. Intraday bias is back to the upside for retesting 139.37 high. On the downside, below 132.50 minor support will resume the correction from 139.337 through 130.38 instead.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be in place at 139.37, on bearish divergence condition in daily MACD. Fall from there could be correcting whole up trend from 101.18 (2020 low). While deeper decline cannot be ruled out, outlook will stays bullish as long as 55 week EMA (now at 121.84) holds. Long term up trend is expected to resume through 139.37 at a later stage, after the correction finishes.