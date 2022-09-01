<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 138.48; (P) 138.75; (R1) 139.22; More…

Focus stays on 139.37 resistance in USD/JPY. Sustained break there will confirm up trend resumption. Next target is 100% projection of 126.35 to 139.37 from 130.38 at 143.40. However, break of 137.70 resistance turned support will suggest rejection from 139.37, and turn bias to the downside to extend the corrective pattern from there with another falling leg.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 101.18 is still in progress, as part of the whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rise should be seen to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, break of 130.38 support is needed to be the first indicate of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pull back.