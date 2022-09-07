<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 141.01; (P) 142.04; (R1) 143.83; More…

USD/JPY accelerates to as high as 144.37 so far today as up trend continues. 100% projection of 126.35 to 139.37 from 130.38 at 143.40 is already met but there is no sign of topping yet. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 147.68 long term resistance next. On the downside, break of 140.24 minor support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 101.18 is still in progress, as part of the whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rise should be seen to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, break of 130.38 support is needed to be the first indication of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pull back.