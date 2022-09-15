Thu, Sep 15, 2022 @ 06:56 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Daily Outlook

USD/JPY Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 142.17; (P) 143.56; (R1) 144.57; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. While deeper retreat cannot be ruled out, downside should be contained by 139.37 resistance turned support. On the upside, break of 144.98 will resume larger up trend to 147.68 long term resistance. Break there will target 161.8% projection of 126.35 to 139.37 from 130.38 at 151.44 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 101.18 is still in progress, as part of the whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rise should be seen to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, break of 130.38 support is needed to be the first indication of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pull back.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.