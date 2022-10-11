<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.30; (P) 145.55; (R1) 145.97; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. On the upside, firm break of 145.89 will resume larger up trend to 147.68 long term resistance. On the downside, break of 143.51 minor support will turn bias back to the downside to 140.33 support. But overall outlook will stay bullish as long as 139.37 resistance turned support holds.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 101.18 is still in progress, as part of the whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). Further rise should be seen to 147.68 (1998 high). For now, break of 130.38 support is needed to be the first indication of medium term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish even in case of deep pull back.