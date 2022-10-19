<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 148.80; (P) 149.09; (R1) 149.52; More…

USD/JPY’s rally continues today and intraday bias stays on the upside for 61.8% projection of 130.38 to 140.33 from 145.89 at 149.91. There Japan might intervene again to defend 150 psychological level. On the downside, break of 148.11 minor support will turn bias to the downside for pull back towards 145.89 resistance turned support. However, sustained trading above 150 could pave the way to 100% projection at 155.84 next.

In the bigger picture, up trend from 101.18 is still in progress, as part of the whole up trend from 75.56 (2011 low). 147.68 (1998 high) was already met and there is not clearly sign of topping yet. In any case, break of 139.37 resistance turned support is needed to be the first sign of medium term topping. Otherwise, further rise is in favor to next target at 160.16 (1990 high).