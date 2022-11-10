Thu, Nov 10, 2022 @ 16:52 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookUSDJPY OutlookUSD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.45; (P) 146.12; (R1) 147.07; More…

USD/JPY’s decline from 151.93 accelerated lower today Break of 38.2% retracement of 130.38 to 151.93 at 143.69 argues that fall form 151.93 is correcting larger up trend. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 130.38/139.37 support zone. On the other hand, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 146.78 resistance, will indicate that such correction has completed, and turn bias back to the upside.

In the bigger picture, sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 144.44) will argue that 151.93 is a medium term top. Fall from there is correcting larger up trend from 102.58. While it’s too early to call for trend reversal, deeper decline would then be seen to 55 week EMA (now at 130.73).

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

5 Must Read Trading Psychology Books

Thinking in Probabilities

Risk-on and Risk-off

What is Scalping in Forex Trading?

Everything You Need To Know About The Bank Of Japan

How to Identify Supply and Demand

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.