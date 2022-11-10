<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 145.45; (P) 146.12; (R1) 147.07; More…

USD/JPY’s decline from 151.93 accelerated lower today Break of 38.2% retracement of 130.38 to 151.93 at 143.69 argues that fall form 151.93 is correcting larger up trend. In this case, deeper decline would be seen to 130.38/139.37 support zone. On the other hand, strong rebound from current level, followed by break of 146.78 resistance, will indicate that such correction has completed, and turn bias back to the upside.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, sustained trading below 55 day EMA (now at 144.44) will argue that 151.93 is a medium term top. Fall from there is correcting larger up trend from 102.58. While it’s too early to call for trend reversal, deeper decline would then be seen to 55 week EMA (now at 130.73).