Daily Pivots: (S1) 138.89; (P) 139.84; (R1) 140.88; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays neutral for consolidation above 138.45 temporary low. Upside of recovery should be limited below 145.54 support turned resistance and bring another fall. Break of 138.45 will resume the decline from 151.93, as a correction to the larger up trend, towards 133.07 fibonacci level.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be formed at 151.93. Fall from there is correcting larger up trend from 102.58. It’s too early to call for bearish trend reversal. But even as a corrective move, such decline should target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 133.07, or further to 55 week EMA (now at 130.58).