Daily Pivots: (S1) 139.15; (P) 139.95; (R1) 141.01; More…

USD/JPY is staying in consolidation above 137.66 temporary low and intraday bias stays neutral at this point. Stronger rise cannot be ruled out, but upside should be limited below 145.16 support turned resistance. Break of 137.66 will resume the decline from 151.93, to 133.07 fibonacci level, as a correction to the larger up trend.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be formed at 151.93. Fall from there is correcting larger up trend from 102.58. It’s too early to call for bearish trend reversal. But even as a corrective move, such decline should target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 133.07, or further to 55 week EMA (now at 130.58).