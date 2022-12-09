<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.21; (P) 136.72; (R1) 137.20; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the downside for retesting 133.61 low. Firm break there will resume the decline from 151.93. On the upside, above 137.84 resistance will revive the case of short term bottoming, and turn bias back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 141.02).

In the bigger picture, a medium term top should be formed at 151.93. Fall from there is correcting larger up trend from 102.58. It’s too early to call for bearish trend reversal. But even as a corrective move, such decline should target 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 133.07, or further to 55 week EMA (now at 131.33). Some support should be seen around this zone to bring rebound. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 121.43.