Wed, Dec 21, 2022 @ 10:15 GMT
USD/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.04; (P) 133.26; (R1) 135.95; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside, with immediate focus on on 55 week EMA (now at 131.76). Decisive break there will pave the way to next fibonacci level at 121.43. On the upside, above 133.61 support turned resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 138.16 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 151.93 medium term could be just a corrective pattern to up trend from 102.58 (2021 low). Strong support from 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 133.07 and 55 week EMA (now at 131.76) will set the range for such corrective pattern. However, sustained break of 55 week EMA will pave the way to 61.8% retracement at 121.43.

