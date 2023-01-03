<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 130.50; (P) 130.79; (R1) 130.96; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the downside for the moment. Current decline from 151.93 is in progress. Firm break of 61.8% projection of 148.44 to 133.61 from 138.16 at 128.99 could trigger downside acceleration to 100% projection at 123.33. For now, outlook will remain bearish as long as 134.49 support holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top was in place at 151.93. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 131.65) would raise the chance of bearish trend reversal. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 137.54) holds.