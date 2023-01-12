<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 132.09; (P) 132.48; (R1) 132.89; More…

Immediate focus is now on 129.49 support in USD/JPY. Firm break there will resume whole decline from 151.93. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for 61.8% projection of 151.93 to 133.61 from 138.16 at 126.83. On the upside, however, break of 132.86 resistance will indicate short term bottoming, and bring rebound to 134.76 resistance and above.

In the bigger picture, a medium term top was in place at 151.93. Sustained trading below 55 week EMA (now at 131.73) would raise the chance of bearish trend reversal. Deeper fall would be seen to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 136.34) holds.