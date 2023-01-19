<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 127.13; (P) 129.35; (R1) 131.14; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral at this point. Outlook remains bearish with 133.61 support turned resistance intact. Break of 127.20 will resume larger fall from 151.93 to 121.43 fibonacci level next. On the upside, though, firm break of 133.61 will indicate short term bottoming and bring stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, the firm break of 55 week EMA (now at 131.59) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong support could be seen around 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75 to bring rebound. But break of 134.76 resistance is needed to indicate bottoming first. Otherwise further fall will remain in favor.