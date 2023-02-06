<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 129.28; (P) 130.24; (R1) 132.15; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains on the upside. Rise from 127.20 short term bottom should target 55 day EMA (now at 133.28) first. Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64, even just as a correction to the decline from 151.93. For now, risk will stay mildly on the upside as long as 127.20 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, prior of 55 week EMA (now at 131.39) raises the chance of medium term bearish reversal, but that’s not confirmed yet. Strong rebound from current level, followed by sustained break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 will argue that price actions from 151.93 is merely a corrective pattern. However, rejection by 136.64 will solidify medium term bearishness for 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 and 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75.