USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY edged higher to 137.09 last week but struggled to sustain above 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the downside, break of 135.24 support will indicate rejection by 136.64, and turn bias back to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 133.92) first. Sustained break of 55 day EMA will indicate that whole rebound from 127.20 has completed. On the upside, however, sustained break of 136.64 will indicate that fall from 151.93 has completed, and bring further rally to 61.8% retracement at 142.48.

In the bigger picture, focus remains on 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64. Sustained break there will indicate that price actions from 151.93 medium term are merely a corrective pattern. Such development will maintain long term bullishness. Rejection by 136.64 will, on the other hand, extend the fall from 151.93 to 61.8% retracement of 102.58 to 151.93 at 121.43 at a later stage.

In the long term picture, 151.93 looks increasingly likely a major top. But it’s too early to call for long term bearish reversal at this point. Rebound from around 38.2% retracement of 75.56 to 151.93 at 122.75 will keep the case open for price action from 151.93 to be just a corrective pattern.