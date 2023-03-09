Daily Pivots: (S1) 136.59; (P) 137.25; (R1) 138.02; More…

Intraday bias in USD/JPY is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations could be seen first. But further rally is expected as long as 135.35 support holds. Break of 137.90 will resume the rally from 127.20 to next fibonacci level at 142.48. However, break of 135.35 will bring deeper pull back to 55 day EMA (now at 134.30).

In the bigger picture, the break of 38.2% retracement of 151.93 to 127.20 at 136.64 suggests that whole down trend from 151.93 has completed at 127.20 already. Tentatively, rise from 127.20 is seen as the second leg the medium term pattern from 151.93. Further rally is expected to 61.8% retracement at 142.48. This will now remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 134.10) holds.